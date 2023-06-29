West Ham United defender Ben Johnson is reportedly a target for Arsenal and Everton this summer.

The 23-year-old is highly rated in the Premier League and he could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for the Gunners.

Arsenal need to add more depth to their defence and the versatile full-back could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Arsenal have already strengthened the squad with the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea. They have reportedly agreed on a fee with West Ham for Declan Rice as well.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers are prepared to sanction the departure of the talented young defender to Arsenal before the window closes.

Johnson will be hoping to play regularly next season and Arsenal might not be able to provide him with that opportunity. Staying at West Ham could be ideal for his development right now.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to move to Everton might not be an attractive option for the player. The Toffees have been fighting relegation for the last two seasons and they are unlikely to be an attractive destination.

On the other hand, West Ham can offer him Europa League football next season and that is likely to tempt him into staying.