Aston Villa were hoping to improve their defensive department this summer and they are now closing in on a deal to sign Pau Torres.

The 26-year-old Villarreal central defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent seasons and Aston Villa are finally set to get the deal done.

A report from the Telegraph claims that the defender will cost around £31.5 million.

Aston Villa have shown tremendous improvement under new manager Unai Emery and they will be looking to build on their impressive campaign and push for European qualification next season as well.

Aston Villa have already secured European football after finishing seventh in the league table last season. They will be hoping to do well in Europe and they needed to improve their squad.

Torres has played under Emery for Villarreal and the opportunity to reunite with the Spanish manager must have been an enticing option for the player.

The 26-year-old has proven his quality in La Liga and he is certainly good enough to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Torres will be hoping to establish himself as a key player for the West Midlands club in the upcoming season.

Apart from his defensive qualities, the Spaniard is an excellent passer from the deep and he will help Aston Villa build from the bank.

The £31.5 million defender is certainly an upgrade on players like Tyrone Mings and he will help Aston Villa tighten up at the back.

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for the defender and he will look to make his mark in English football now.