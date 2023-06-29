Chelsea could offer £47.5m star in an ambitious move for 24-year-old forward

Chelsea have been linked with a surprise move for the PSG attacker Kylian Mbappé.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the French club this summer, especially with his contract expiring next year.

According to a report from Defensa Central, Chelsea are plotting an ambitious move to sign the player and they could offer a player plus cash deal.

Apparently, the Blues are hoping to offer a sum of around €120 million for the French international forward along with players like Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella or Christian Pulisic.

Sterling joined the club last summer in a deal worth £47.5 million and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to get rid of him after just one season at the club.

The former Manchester City winger has not been able to impress at Stamford Bridge and his performances have been rather underwhelming.

There is no doubt that Kylian Mbappé would be a major upgrade on the England international. Mbappé scored 41 goals last season, and he could solve Chelsea’s attacking problems.

Mbappe has been PSG’s best player this season
The Blues struggled to score goals consistently last season, and they will need to bring in a reliable goalscorer this summer.

Mbappé is versatile enough to operate as the centre-forward as well as a winger. His versatility will be an added bonus for the Blues.

The French international has been linked with Real Madrid as well and it will be interesting to see if he’s open to a move to Chelsea this summer.

