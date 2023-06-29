Chelsea star shares heartbroken response to Mason Mount Man Utd transfer

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Chelsea for the transfer of Mason Mount.

Apparently, the Red Devils will pay a fee of around £60 million for the 24-year-old midfielder.

Mount was in the final year of his contract with Chelsea and he decided not to renew his contract with them.

The Blues had no option but to sell him this summer. They will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Mason Mount’s potential departure from Chelsea has sparked a response from his teammate Trevoh Chalobah.

The 23-year-old Chelsea defender has played with Mount for several years and he shared a heartbroken emoji on social media after it was confirmed that Manchester United have agreed on a deal with the Blues for the player.

My boy ?? — Trevoh Chalobah (@TrevohChalobah) June 29, 2023

Chalobah himself has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in recent weeks. The versatile defender has not been a regular starter at Stamford Bridge and he needs to play more often in order to fulfil his potential.

It remains to be seen whether Mauricio Pochettino is willing to give him ample opportunities next season.

As for Mount, he will look to get his career back on track at Old Trafford. The 24-year-old was not at his best last season, and Chelsea had a disappointing campaign overall.

The Blues finished in the bottom half of the table and they have missed out on Champions League qualification.

Manchester United will be able to provide the England international with Champions League football next season and it remains to be seen whether he can make an immediate impact at his new club.