An entire XI of Chelsea sales and potential sales in this transfer window, including eight CL winners

It’s a fire sale at Chelsea this summer, with so many departures already confirmed, and more likely to follow soon as the Blues presumably seek to balance the books after their remarkable spending spree over the last year or so.

Chelsea’s starting XI is sure to be almost unrecognisable once new manager Mauricio Pochettino takes over next season, with a large chunk of that Champions League-winning squad sacrificed to make way for the host of new faces who’ve come in, with perhaps more to follow as well after the recently-confirmed arrival of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

Nkunku will replace Kai Havertz up front, with the Germany international officially announced as a new Arsenal player yesterday, while other big names have also left, such as Mateo Kovacic, who’s joined Manchester City, while Edouard Mendy, N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly have sealed moves to Saudi Arabia, with Hakim Ziyech likely to follow imminently.

Mason Mount could be another one to watch as Fabrizio Romano has written in his CaughtOffside column about optimism growing that an agreement can be struck for him to join Manchester United.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is another whose departure looks all but done, with Romano reporting on his imminent medical with AC Milan. Yesterday, he also linked Christian Pulisic as another target for the Rossoneri.

Meanwhile, Romano has also told CaughtOffside that he wouldn’t be surprised to see Trevoh Chalobah leave this summer, and reliable journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio has linked Cesar Azpilicueta with Inter Milan.

That’s a huge chunk of Chelsea’s Champions League-winning squad on the way out and enough for a very strong-looking line up in the graphic above.