Crystal Palace looking to sign Everton’s speedy attacker

With the news that Roy Hodgson has been retained by Steve Parish as the first-team manager at Crystal Palace, the Eagles can finally set about planning their summer transfer spend.

The south Londoner’s looked a completely different outfit last season to the one playing under Patrick Vieira, and one wonders just what subtle changes Hodgson made to get a tune out of the same group of players.

In any event, Parish, his board, Hodgson, his backroom staff and the players won’t want to face another potential relegation dogfight at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

In order for them to further their ambitions, it’s clear that one or two studious signings need to be made, and if they’re a hit at Selhurst Park, what’s to say that Palace can’t aim for the European places rather than just be content with mid-table mediocrity.

One player whom they’re apparently running the rule over is Everton’s Demarai Gray.

The speedy attacker looks likely to be sold according to the Daily Mail, because of the Toffees well reported financial troubles.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham player already on trial at Championship club after contract revelation Expensive Leeds signing has left the club and will join Qatari club Lionel Messi gets ready to be reunited with big-name Barcelona manager at Inter Miami

At just 26 years of age, Gray is effectively entering his prime years as a player, and with Palace being a side that play on the counter attack and who love getting their players in behind the opposition defence, it’s a move that could suit all parties.

Saudi Pro League side, Al-Hilal, are also reported to be interested and it remains to be seen where Gray sees his future next.