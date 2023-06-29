Mikel Arteta’s personal talks with Declan Rice at his house were key to major Arsenal transfer statement

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta held personal talks with Declan Rice at his house in what ended up being crucial to helping the Gunners complete this transfer.

The England international is closing in on a move to the Emirates Stadium, as per Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, and further details have emerged about Arteta’s personal efforts to convince the player to make the move.

According to Chris Wheatley in London World, Arteta hosted Rice at his house to talk through his vision for him at Arsenal, and it was during these discussions that it became clear that the 24-year-old’s preference would be to remain in London.

Arsenal fans will be thrilled that their manager has been able to win around such a big name in world football, in what is surely going to end up being a major statement signing for the north London giants.

Declan Rice is heading to Arsenal
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Chelsea’s association with PIF ‘crosses the line’ says agent who helped create the Premier League
Excl: Fabrizio Romano on PL star’s asking price as Chelsea prepare transfer talks & Man Utd linked
Exclusive: Glazer’s adopting great negotiating tactics for Man United sale says agent

AFC put in a surprisingly strong title challenge last season only to fall away late on and allow Manchester City to overtake them, but a signing like Rice could go a long way to helping them close the gap next season.

As also mentioned by Romano, City had been keen on Rice but officially pulled out of the race yesterday morning.

More Stories Declan Rice Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.