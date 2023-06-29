Mikel Arteta’s personal talks with Declan Rice at his house were key to major Arsenal transfer statement

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta held personal talks with Declan Rice at his house in what ended up being crucial to helping the Gunners complete this transfer.

The England international is closing in on a move to the Emirates Stadium, as per Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, and further details have emerged about Arteta’s personal efforts to convince the player to make the move.

According to Chris Wheatley in London World, Arteta hosted Rice at his house to talk through his vision for him at Arsenal, and it was during these discussions that it became clear that the 24-year-old’s preference would be to remain in London.

Arsenal fans will be thrilled that their manager has been able to win around such a big name in world football, in what is surely going to end up being a major statement signing for the north London giants.

AFC put in a surprisingly strong title challenge last season only to fall away late on and allow Manchester City to overtake them, but a signing like Rice could go a long way to helping them close the gap next season.

As also mentioned by Romano, City had been keen on Rice but officially pulled out of the race yesterday morning.