Although it might be expected to be a difficult deal to make, RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai appears to be a player of interest to both Liverpool and Newcastle.

The Athletic (subscription required) noted that the Reds were exploring the opportunities regarding a move for the 22-year-old though nothing serious has evolved at present.

The issue for both teams is that the youngster appears to be perfectly happy at the Bundesliga outfit, and unless money is his major motivation, a switch to the Premier League for the sake of it doesn’t appear to make a lot of sense.

Certainly, in terms of his immediate ambitions, the Anfield outfit aren’t in a position to fulfil them.

“I’m definitely still with RB Leipzig for three games,” the player said to Tag24 towards the end of last season.

“I would like to play in the Champions League and would like to win my second trophy with RB Leipzig. We will see what happens after the summer.”

That would hint at the fact that Newcastle could have the edge in any race for his services, however, it also takes into account the fact that RB Leipzig themselves are in the premier European competition next season.

If either Premier League club wish to try and persuade Szoboszlai that the grass is greener across the channel, they’re going to have to be very persuasive indeed.

The nature of the project currently and in the future, as well as his place in it, are all likely to be points of discussion before a transfer fee is even thought about.