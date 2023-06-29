Exclusive: Chelsea’s association with PIF ‘crosses the line’ says agent who helped create the Premier League

No one should be surprised about the fire sale currently taking place at Chelsea given just how many players the west Londoners need to sell to bring their squad size down, however, the amount of Blues stars being sold to Saudi Pro League clubs appears to have raised a few eyebrows.

Indeed, news that the owners of the top four Saudi clubs and Newcastle United, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), have a relationship with Clearlake Capital, part owners of Chelsea, seems to be a very murky arrangement indeed.

Jon Smith, a ‘super agent’ who was involved with the creation of the Premier League and who is used to making deals happen, isn’t particularly enamoured with that arrangement either.

‘Clearlake Capital managing funds for the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) concerns me. We knew that the Saudis were ‘in the back office’ at Clearlake, and I always felt a little queasy that they owned Newcastle. It’s very convoluted with Chelsea,’ he wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

‘PSG are owned by Qatar and Qatar owns various sporting enterprises around the world as well as various competitions. Abu Dhabi own Man City and a bundle of other clubs around the world now, and they sit in positions of influence around the sporting hierarchy of football.

‘PIF is owned by the Saudis so it’s the same thing, just a different vehicle. Everyone knows PIF is Saudi Arabia, it’s just their corporate arm and I don’t think it’s a bad thing. I think they’re looking at it from a football point of view. There are many convoluted paths to multi ownership but I think the Clearlake one crosses the line. That’s the one that makes me feel a bit uncomfortable.’

Smith’s take should sound a note of caution to all Chelsea fans that might already be concerned with the way in which Todd Boehly has been carrying out his business.

It’s very convenient for the American to have an outlet for many stars that he wants off the books, and the west Londoners really don’t want to run the risk of falling foul of the footballing authorities at his point.

Time will tell if the Saudi Pro League will continue their Premier League player grab, and how involved Chelsea will be in that process moving forward.