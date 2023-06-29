Expensive Leeds signing has left the club and will join Qatari club

It’s all go at Elland Road this summer with Leeds still on the hunt for a new manager and sporting director, whilst players are being sold by owners 49ers Enterprises to give the first-team every chance of getting back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Yorkshire-based club find themselves in a bit of a pickle at present and, given that pre-season training is just a couple of weeks away, the quicker that the board can make the appointments needed, the better for all concerned.

One deal that probably needed to be done given that he was earning £100,000 per week according to Capology, was the sale for striker Rodrigo Moreno.

More Stories / Latest News Lionel Messi gets ready to be reunited with big-name Barcelona manager at Inter Miami West Ham will be one of only three Europa Conference League winners in history Exclusive: Saudi player grab may be unpalatable but AI is the biggest threat to football says super agent

As good as he was, the player was never likely to be kept on by a club who need to restructure significantly at this point.

Now it’s been confirmed by Asia Radio via Twitter, that Rodrigo has signed a deal with Qatari outfit, Al-Rayyan.

Clearly his departure will leave a hole in attack, though it will be incumbent on the new man in charge to get the best out of whomever is left at the club in the striking department.

The cost saving on Rodrigo’s salary, if invested wisely, could help the club massively in their immediate ambitions, and sometimes a step to the side has to be made before you can move forward again.