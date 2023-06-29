‘He’s not interested in the other teams’: 31-goal star is open to Man Utd transfer

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this summer.

Clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid have all been linked with a 24-year-old Nigerian international, but former Napoli star Salvatore Bagni has revealed that the player is not keen on a move to Liverpool or Chelsea.

However, he would be open to a move to Manchester United or Real Madrid.

Bagni said (h/t Tutto Napoli): “Osimhen won’t return to France because he already played there. The same thing with Germany. He doesn’t go to Liverpool or Chelsea because they do not play the Champions League. “Of all the teams associated with him, for me, he would only go to Manchester United and Real Madrid. He’s not interested in the other teams.”

It is hardly a surprise that the striker is not keen on joining Liverpool or Chelsea this summer. Both clubs have missed out on Champions League qualification and Osimhen will want to compete at the highest level.

The 24-year-old scored 31 goals across all competitions last season and helped Napoli win the Italian league title.

He is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in Europe right now and he will want to play for a club capable of winning major trophies.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are going through a period of transition and they might not be able to compete for league titles or Champions League trophies right now.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are on the up and they have already secured a domestic cup this past season.

The Red Devils have shown tremendous progress under Erik ten Hag and they could certainly use a reliable goalscorer like Osimhen this summer.

Marcus Rashford had to carry the Manchester United attack last season and he needs more support from his teammates. Osimhen could share the goal-scoring burden alongside the England international and transform Manchester United in the final third.