It was always going to be just a matter of time before former Leeds sporting director, Victor Orta, looked to plunder his old club for signings.

Now at La Liga outfit, Sevilla, Orta is in a strong position to tempt any players from Elland Road that take his fancy, principally because the Spanish top-flight outfit, fresh from another Europa League win, can offer any potential signings Champions League football next season.

There’s also the climate to consider and that players will get the chance to test themselves against the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Compare and contrast that with having to make midweek trips to Rotherham United or Plymouth Argyle, and there is no comparison, with respect.

Added to Leeds’ problems is the not so small matter of the club, despite now being owned by 49ers Enterprises, still not being able to announce a new first-team manager or a replacement for Orta himself.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Expert says PSG’s Arteta talks could lay groundwork for future move to hire Arsenal manager (Image) Arsenal star has started following Kai Havertz and one other transfer target Transfer news: Declan Rice Arsenal, Moises Caicedo Chelsea & more from Fabrizio Romano

It’s perhaps with all of the above in mind that 21-year-old star, Crysencio Summerville, might consider a move.

The player, brought to Leeds from Feyenoord by Orta, is now on the radar of his former sporting director according to TeamTalk.

Unfortunately, at this present moment, Leeds are in no position to be able to argue, so the player’s next steps will be very interesting indeed.