Lionel Messi gets ready to be reunited with big-name Barcelona manager at Inter Miami

Inter Miami supporters haven’t got long to wait now until they can feast their eyes on Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets et al.

Both players have decided to play the next stage of their careers in MLS, with David Beckham pulling off one of the biggest coups in football history.

The Argentinian had the chance to earn almost €1bn in just two seasons in Saudi Arabia, but decided to prioritise his family life and move to Miami.

News that the World Cup winner was going to be acquired didn’t come too long after Phil Neville had been sacked from the manager’s position, with Inter rock bottom of the Eastern Conference according to Sky Sports.

Thirteen losses is at least six more than anyone else in the division, and it was therefore no wonder that the former Man United star was sent packing.

That and the fact that he really wouldn’t have been the right appointment to guide the talents of Messi in his new surroundings.

That honour has fallen to former Barcelona manager, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, according to the official Inter Miami website.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham will be one of only three Europa Conference League winners in history Exclusive: Saudi player grab may be unpalatable but AI is the biggest threat to football says super agent An entire XI of Chelsea sales and potential sales in this transfer window, including eight CL winners

Martino managed at the Camp Nou for one season – 2013/14 – when Barca lost the Spanish league title on the final day as Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid snatched a draw in Catalonia to keep them ahead of their opponents.

Messi will also know him from his time as Argentina manager between 2014-2016, and it remains to be seen how well the partnership can help the MLS basement boys in the immediate future.