Man United set to pay €80m for striker who starred at the World Cup

With Daniel Levy unlikely to sell Harry Kane to a Premier League rival, if at all, Man United have now turned their attentions to a striker who starred at World Cup 2022.

Though Marcus Rashford is perfectly capable of leading the line at Old Trafford, it’s clear that Erik ten Hag sees him operating in a wider role and cutting in when necessary.

If, as expected, the likes of Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial are sold, then there needs to be some incomings to compensate.

Though he hasn’t had any ‘big league’ experience, 22-year-old Goncalo Ramos has a bright future ahead of him.

The Benfica centre-forward managed 19 goals and seven assists in the Portuguese league last season, per transfermarkt, and that’s precisely the kind of numbers that ten Hag will be looking for from a front man.

According to Correio da Manha (h/t FourFourTwo), Benfica president, Rui Costa, believes that the Red Devils will be willing to match Ramos’ €80m release clause this summer.

Were they to do just that, it would potentially rule out moves for the likes of Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hjoland.

With pre-season training set to begin in the next couple of weeks, it’s vital that United have a settled squad ahead of the trip to the United States and the start of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

If they can tie up the Ramos deal in time, that’s one less worry for the Dutchman.