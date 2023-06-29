Excl: Fabrizio Romano on PL star’s asking price as Chelsea prepare transfer talks & Man Utd linked

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on the situation involving Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and links with Chelsea and Manchester United.

The talented young Ecuador international is one of the finest talents in the Premier League at the moment and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him earn a big move in the near future.

According to Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Chelsea are now set for talks with Brighton over Caicedo, while Man Utd appreciate the player but are currently focusing on Mason Mount as their priority target in that area of the pitch.

Caicedo looks ready to make the step up from Brighton, and Chelsea could be a decent option for him, even if they’re not currently able to offer European football after a surprisingly poor campaign in 2022/23.

Mauricio Pochettino is in charge now, however, so it could still be seen as an exciting project at Stamford Bridge, while United could be another good option for him as they’re a little further along in their project under Erik ten Hag.

“Chelsea are also set to enter into direct negotiations with Brighton for Moises Caicedo and they want to enter in very strong way, so let’s see the next steps now,” Romano said.

“At the moment, Manchester United’s appreciation of Caicedo remains, but it’s nothing more advanced than that as they’re focused on Mount as of today.”

He added: “Brighton’s precise asking price for Caicedo is not clear at the moment – there have been some conflicting reports on that.”