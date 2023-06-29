The Saudi PIF is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to make the Saudi Pro League one of the world’s top football leagues.

Not only have they made significant signings of high-profile players this summer, but they are also targeting renowned managers to lead their clubs.

Among the impressive player signings are Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Ruben Neves, N’golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, and Kalidou Koulibaly.

In addition to players, the Saudi Pro League is actively pursuing top-class managers. One such target is Max Allegri,. The league reportedly made a substantial offer to Allegri, which was initially turned down by him.

Undeterred, they have returned with an even more lucrative proposal, tripling his current wages to an astonishing €30 million per season. This demonstrates the financial muscle and ambition of the Saudi clubs in their mission to elevate their league to global prominence.

Il rilancio promesso ad #Allegri dall'Arabia Saudita è arrivato: all in con un triennale da 30 milioni a stagione. #Juventus — Giovanni Albanese (@GiovaAlbanese) June 24, 2023

Another big name they are linked with is Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard. The former Rangers and Aston Villa manager recently confirmed on Channel 4 that he received an offer from Saudi but ultimately decided against accepting it.

He said (via Daily Mail): “I have been analysing that over the last couple of days. But, as we stand right now, I won’t be taking that offer up.”

And Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones in his latest column for CaughtOffside has revealed that the offer is now off the table. He agreed that a move to Saudi would not have been the best move for him right now.

He wrote:

“Another Liverpool figure being linked with Saudi Arabia is Steven Gerrard, but it looks like that’s now off the table. Having been touted in the past as a future Liverpool manager, I think he’s got to pick his next job very, very carefully. I wouldn’t say it’s make or break for him just yet, but it’s an important stage in his career and I don’t think Saudi Arabia would be the right path for him right now.”

Gerrard has been without a job since his sacking from Aston Villa last year. Despite a disappointing spell at Villa, Jones believes that Gerrard deserves another chance.

He highlighted Gerrard’s successful tenure at Rangers, where he ended Celtic’s dominance and led the team to a long-awaited league title. He added:

“As a Liverpool correspondent, I’ve obviously got a vested interest in seeing him do well, but I do think he deserves another chance after his Aston Villa experience. “He didn’t get what he wanted from that team, but I wouldn’t write him off just yet. He didn’t get a lot of time, I think it was less than a year, so I think it would be harsh to judge him on that, especially when there was initial promise when he first took over. “He showed he can organise a team, he attracted some big signings like Philippe Coutinho, and Diego Carlos, let’s not forget, who was unlucky to get a serious injury not long after he joined, and only played once Gerrard was no longer at the club.”

While Gerrard may not be in line for an immediate Premier League job, Jones further claims that he should carefully consider his next club. Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds have been linked with the Liverpool legend, presenting potential opportunities for him to showcase his managerial skills once again.