Newcastle lose out on signing of Brazil forward to Chelsea

Given the vast wealth that it’s believed Newcastle United’s owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) have available, it’s unusual to see them not land a player that has been of interest to them for some time.

Whilst it’s ostensibly true that the Magpies won’t get every single player that they target, it can no longer be a question of financial security that would see them being turned down.

Moreover, it would be the nature of the project and where a player sees his place in it that’s likely to derail any interest or transfer negotiation if things get that far.

Almost a year ago, Globo Esporte were reporting that Newcastle were tracking 17-year-old Brazilian wonderkid, Angelo.

The outlet went as far as to suggest that the Magpies would pay €20m/£17m for the player at that point, more than they’d every previously spent on a teenager apparently.

For whatever reason the deal didn’t materialise, though it’s believed that Newcastle retained their interest in Angelo.

Fast forward to the present day, and the Daily Mail have announced that Chelsea have in fact beaten the north east giants to the punch.

The outlet detail that FC Barcelona actually had a first option on the now 18-year-old but decided not to exercise it, leaving the way clear for Chelsea to jump to the head of the queue and acquire the star for just £15m.