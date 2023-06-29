Nottingham Forest prepared to sign £15m Chelsea star as Stamford Bridge clear out continues

The clear out at Chelsea is showing no signs of abating, and yet another star could soon be heading for the exit door.

With Mauricio Pochettino about to start his tenure in west London, Todd Boehly still hasn’t finished with his fire sale. There could potentially be even more outgoings before things settle down, though one or two welcome new signings could change the mood around Stamford Bridge.

The latest name being linked with a switch is Callum Hudson-Odoi. According to The Guardian (subscription required), Nottingham Forest could be willing to pay £15m for a player that the outlet note is likely to leave this summer.

At 22 years of age, Hudson-Odoi has been at Chelsea for his entire career, including as youth player, save for a season-long loan at Bayer Leverkusen which amounted to nothing in the end.

To move away from that will surely be a wrench for the player, however, the situation at Chelsea isn’t really a healthy one for youngsters that aren’t, realistically, going to be given a chance in the first-team anytime soon.

In today’s market £15m is a steal, and Forest could well be the beneficiaries.

Steve Cooper’s side stayed up in the Premier League thanks to a late-season surge, and landing someone of Hudson-Odoi’s quality will surely help the Midlands-based outfit from suffering a similar fate in 2023/24.