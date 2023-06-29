Chelsea are hoping to improve their midfield options before the summer transfer window closes and Moises Caicedo is reportedly a priority target for them.

A report from Football Insider claims that Chelsea have now opened official talks to sign the 21-year-old and they are pushing hard to get the deal done. Apparently, the midfielder is valued at £80 million.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince Brighton and Hove Albion to accept a more reasonable price for the player.

Caicedo has established himself as one of the most promising young midfielders in the league, and he could improve Chelsea immensely.

The Blues have parted ways with players like N’Golo Kanté and Mateo Kovačić this summer. They will have to replace those players adequately and Caicedo would be a quality signing.

The 21-year-old could be the ideal partner for Enzo Fernandez at the heart of Mauricio Pochettino’s midfield.

Chelsea had a disappointing campaign last year and they missed out on Champions League qualification. They will be desperate for a top-four finish this year and they will look to compete for domestic trophies as well. They must look to strengthen their squad in order for that to happen.

Players like Caicedo will certainly help them bridge the gap with their rivals. The 21-year-old has proven himself at Brighton and he will be hoping to take the next step in his development.

Playing for a big club like Chelsea will be an attractive option for him and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.