Transfer news: Declan Rice Arsenal, Moises Caicedo Chelsea & more from Fabrizio Romano

Today’s top stories:

AC Milan

AC Milan have now opened concrete talks with Valencia over Yunus Musah as one of their top targets for the midfield after completing the signing of Ruben Loftus-Cheek . Negotiations are ongoing, with an opening bid now expected soon as €20m fee could be enough to reach an agreement.

as one of their top targets for the midfield after completing the signing of . Negotiations are ongoing, with an opening bid now expected soon as €20m fee could be enough to reach an agreement. Loftus-Cheek will be in Milan today to complete his medical with the club. He’s joining for a €16m fee plus €4m add ons to Chelsea.

Arsenal

Yesterday was crucial for the Declan Rice saga, but it's not quite 'here we go' yet

What next for Arsenal? Jurrien Timber contacts are ongoing

Could Mikel Arteta be a future target for PSG? Jonathan Johnson's exclusive insight

Official, confirmed. Kai Havertz has been announced as a new Arsenal player in a £65m deal from Chelsea — his medical was completed over the weekend, he will wear the number 29 shirt.

has been announced as a new Arsenal player in a £65m deal from Chelsea — his medical was completed over the weekend, he will wear the number 29 shirt. Havertz: “It’s super exciting for me to be joining this amazing club and to be part of the Arsenal family. This club has such a big history, and I hope we can achieve lots of things. The mentality in the Arsenal squad is very high and you can feel that.”

Mikel Arteta on Havertz: “Kai is a player of top quality. He has great versatility and he’s intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play.”

Jorginho: “I’m very, very happy to stay at Arsenal to be honest. Those rumours, I’m not sure who was behind it — but nothing at the moment has happened to me. I’m quite happy where I am. It’s gonna be an exciting season.”

Bayern Munich

Bayern have reached total verbal agreement with Kim Min-jae on personal terms, five year deal ready — here we go! Kim has accepted the contract proposal as club sources confirm. Contract valid until 2028. Next step up to Bayern: pay the release clause.

on personal terms, five year deal ready — here we go! Kim has accepted the contract proposal as club sources confirm. Contract valid until 2028. Next step up to Bayern: pay the release clause. Bayern have been informed that Dayot Upamecano is now going to be represented by Moussa Sissoko as his new agent. One more important player for Sissoko after also reaching an agreement to represent Randal Kolo Muani.

Burnley

Burnley have submitted an official bid for Belgian full-back Noah Sadiki — the deal is being negotiated with Anderlecht for around €1m. Contacts are advancing with player’s agent Christopher Mandiangu.

Chelsea

Chelsea have agreed €15m fee for 2004 talented Brazilian striker Angelo , here we go! Angelo has agreed personal terms on a deal until 2029. He’ll start pre season at Chelsea and then possibly go out on loan – more on that here.

, here we go! has agreed personal terms on a deal until 2029. He’ll start pre season at Chelsea and then possibly go out on loan – more on that here. Edouard Mendy has left to join Al Ahli. I understand Chelsea will receive a fee of around £16-17m for the Senegalese goalkeeper, who had a ‘secret’ medical in London on Monday. Done deal.

Edouard Mendy has left to join Al Ahli. I understand Chelsea will receive a fee of around £16-17m for the Senegalese goalkeeper, who had a 'secret' medical in London on Monday. Done deal.

will be in Milan today to complete his medical with the club. He’s joining for a €16m fee plus €4m add ons to Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech will undergo medical tests with Al Nassr on Thursday as it has just been scheduled. All contracts are finally signed between player, Al Nassr and Chelsea.

Fiorentina

Fiorentina have submitted an opening bid for Dominik Livakovic as new GK — talks ongoing with Dinamo Zagreb. I’m told the bid is worth €6m plus add ons — but Dinamo are also in talks with other clubs for Livakovic.

Galatasaray

Nicolo Zaniolo: “I feel great at Galatasaray. I’m open to any solution. I’ve always been a Juventus fan… top club, I’d love to play there. If there’s a good chance for all parties with Juventus, perfect. Otherwise I’ll stay at Galatasaray where I feel very good.”

Inter Miami

Official, confirmed: Gerardo Martino has been appointed as new Inter Miami head coach. El Tata will work together with Lionel Messi.

Inter Milan

Marcelo Brozovic didn’t meet with the delegation from Al Nassr. Nothing has changed as of now. Brozovic is in no hurry; proposal at his conditions or no intention to accept, while he’s also aware of Barcelona interest.

Juventus

Timothy Weah was in Turin yesterday in order to undergo medical tests as a new Juventus player on a permanent transfer from Lille. Weah will sign a long term deal on Thursday, it’s all done for a fee of €12m.

Leicester City

Conor Coady will undergo medical tests tomorrow as a new Leicester City player — it’s a done deal with Wolves. The fee will be £7.5m plus £1m in add ons.

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester City are deciding their next steps in midfield after leaving the race for Declan Rice

– more on that here. Man City’s Rodolfo Borrell is set to join Austin FC as Sporting Director following his successful nine-year stay at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s top assistant and former Global Technical Director will sign a multi-year deal. Announcement expected soon.

Manchester United

Marseille

Geoffrey Kondogbia to Marseille, here we go! An agreement has been completed with Atletico Madrid on €8m fee. Kondogbia only wanted to join OM. His contract will be valid until June 2027. Medical tests are now being scheduled. Done deal – first signing for Marcelino as new Olympique Marseille coach.

Newcastle United

Newcastle will announce the signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan in the next few days, after an agreement was reached last week.

PSG

What does the future hold for Xavi Simons?

Tottenham

James Maddison has been officially unveiled as a new Tottenham player! He joins for £40m from Leicester City.

to join Leicester City on a permanent deal from Tottenham for £10m fee. It’s separate from the deal but one more set to be completed. Clement Lenglet is not currently a priority for Spurs. Their focus is on other defensive targets Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven …plus one more.

is not currently a priority for Spurs. Their focus is on other defensive targets and …plus one more. On Van de Ven, a verbal proposal is set to be submitted – he seems to be Tottenham’s priority now as Tapsoba could be too expensive.

