West Ham ready to spend Declan Rice money as they target England international at Man United

Once Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal has been signed off West Ham can set about rebuilding their squad, and the east Londoners are going to target an England international currently plying his trade at Man United amongst others.

Getting in £100m for one player is sensational business by the east Londoners, and however important Rice has been for the club, if David Moyes can bring in the signings he wants, there’s no doubt that West Ham will be the better for it.

According to the Daily Mirror, Moyes is looking at bringing in Amadou Onana from Everton to shore up the midfield, but he isn’t the only star who could be making their way to the London Stadium this summer.

Man United’s defensive flop, Harry Maguire, is another who is on Moyes’ hit list, and a move down south will surely be of benefit for a player who needs to restore some confidence.

As he’s shown for England, Maguire isn’t a bad defender, far from it, he just doesn’t suit Erik ten Hag’s system at Old Trafford.

The Hammers might not even stop there, with the Daily Mirror also indicating that they could go after the likes of Kalvin Phillips, James Ward-Prowse, Joao Palhinha and Denis Zakaria.

Clearly, they won’t buy all of those mentioned, and their clubs may play hard ball with any sale fee knowing that West Ham have cash to burn, but it’s still a good position for the east Londoners to be in as they approach a season that will include another European sojourn.