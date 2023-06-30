Leeds United winger Helder Costa is unlikely to return to the club this summer.

According to Yorkshire Evening Post, the 29-year-old is likely to leave the club permanently.

Leeds United signed the player back in 2020 for a fee of around £16 million, but he has been an underwhelming signing for the club.

The player has spent the last two seasons on loan at Valencia and Al-Ittihad. Costa has been quite mediocre for both clubs and a return to Leeds is certainly not on the cards.

Leeds United had a disappointing campaign in the Premier League last year and they have been relegated to the Championship.

They will be looking to bounce back strongly and secure a promotion to the top flight immediately.

They need better players than Costa in order to win the Championship and it remains to be seen whether they can find a suitable club for the former Wolverhampton Wanderers winger.

The Whites already have players like Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra and Dan James at their disposal. Costa would struggle for first-team action at Elland Road and it makes sense for him to move on.