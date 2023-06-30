£16 million attacker set to leave Leeds United this summer

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United winger Helder Costa is unlikely to return to the club this summer.

According to Yorkshire Evening Post, the 29-year-old is likely to leave the club permanently.

Leeds United signed the player back in 2020 for a fee of around £16 million, but he has been an underwhelming signing for the club.

The player has spent the last two seasons on loan at Valencia and Al-Ittihad. Costa has been quite mediocre for both clubs and a return to Leeds is certainly not on the cards.

Leeds United had a disappointing campaign in the Premier League last year and they have been relegated to the Championship.

They will be looking to bounce back strongly and secure a promotion to the top flight immediately.

More Stories / Latest News
‘They’re interested’: Club CEO confirms Manchester United want to sign 27-yr-old star
Euro giants closing in on agreement with Chelsea for 14-goal star
Chelsea agree £75m deal for technically gifted star, add-ons yet to be decided

They need better players than Costa in order to win the Championship and it remains to be seen whether they can find a suitable club for the former Wolverhampton Wanderers winger.

The Whites already have players like Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra and Dan James at their disposal. Costa would struggle for first-team action at Elland Road and it makes sense for him to move on.

More Stories helder costa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.