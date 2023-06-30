After missing out on Szoboszlai Newcastle could target another £60m midfielder

Newcastle United, in their pursuit of midfield reinforcements, have reportedly turned their attention to Khephren Thuram from OG Nice.

With summer target Dominik Szoboszlai of RB Leipzig reportedly on the verge of joining Liverpool, the Magpies are now understandably exploring alternative options to bolster their midfield.

Khephren Thuram, a talented French midfielder has also been heavily linked with a move to Anfield, but it appears Eddie Howe’s side are taking advantage of the Reds’ resources being taken up on Szobszlai’s potential signing.

? Liverpool are pushing ahead with a deal to sign Dominik Szoboszlai. Looked difficult but dynamic has shifted + #NUFC out – now appears #LFC confident it can get done, amid talks with #RBLeipzig over Fabio Carvalho (set to complete today) @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/kTrcl7kWol — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 30, 2023

The son of French football legend Lilian Thuram, Khephren possesses an impressive skill set and has shown great potential in his performances. Known for his technical abilities, vision, and passing range, he could provide the creativity and dynamism that Newcastle’s midfield currently lacks.

Thuram’s youth and potential make him an attractive prospect for Newcastle United, who are keen to inject fresh talent into their squad. While he may not be a like-for-like replacement for Szoboszlai, Thuram could offer a different style and approach to the midfield, complementing the existing players in the team.

If the Magpies manage to secure the services of Nice’s Thuram, it could prove to be a shrewd move, providing them with an exciting young talent who could develop into a key figure in their midfield for years to come.