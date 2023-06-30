Inter Milan’s Andre Onana wants Manchester United transfer

Man United may have just reached an agreement to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea, but their summer transfer business has not ended there.

In light of the uncertainty surrounding David De Gea’s future, Erik Ten Hag is believed to be considering signing a new goalkeeper.

It emerged recently via a report from The Athletic that despite United offering De Gea, 32, a new contract with a lower salary, Ten Hag pulled rank and chose to withdraw the club’s offer before returning with an even lower salary.

Consequently, despite the 32-year-old signing the first offer, he remains undecided on what to do with the revised offer.

And while De Gea’s future remains up in the air, the name most heavily linked with becoming the Spaniard’s successor has been Inter Milan’s Andre Onana.

Onana, 27, knows Ten Hag well following the pair’s time working together at Ajax, and according to a recent report from the Guardian, the Cameroon keeper ‘wants to link up’ with his old manager again.

Inter Milan’s number one has seen his stock rise following another impressive campaign last time out. Helping the Nerazzurri reach last season’s Champions League final, although the Italians lost in the final to Manchester City, Onana put in another top performance. Domestically, the 27-year-old kept eight clean sheets in 24 Serie A games.