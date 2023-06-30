Chelsea set to rival Man United for Argentinian World Cup winner

With Chelsea and Man United having recently agreed to a deal for Mason Mount to move to Old Trafford, the two Premier League giants are now set to battle it out for another big name star.

It’s all systems go at Chelsea as they look to rid themselves of a number of players in order that they can stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play.

What’s turned into a mass exodus from Stamford Bridge shows no signs of abating at this point in time.

The Red Devils on the other hand appear to be in something of a transfer no man’s land at present. Though they are able to get deals done, as they’ve shown with Mount, there doesn’t appear to be a figure that can be put on what money Erik ten Hag will have available.

For now, that probably means operating within their means until the Dutchman is told otherwise. Player sales will clearly therefore benefit the club as they go looking to secure new signings.

One of those could be Aston Villa’s World Cup winning goalkeeper, Emi Martinez.

According to Football Transfers, both United and Chelsea like the custodian, and one might suggest that the Red Devils could have the edge given that he would appear to be a first choice there, rather than reserve to Kepa at Stamford Bridge.

There’s a long way to go before a deal can be done in any event, and Unai Emery will surely have something to say on the matter in our course.