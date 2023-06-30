Erik Ten Hag considering making Mason Greenwood transfer decision

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United are reportedly open to allowing Mason Greenwood to leave on loan next season.

After a female made allegations online that Greenwood had abused her, the English attacker was arrested by Greater Manchester Police and charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault; the 21-year-old has not played competitively since.

However, a lack of evidence led to the charges being dropped earlier this year. The United forward, now cleared of any wrongdoing, is eligible to return to his day-to-day duties – including playing football.

Consequently, now free to continue working, Greenwood was recently pictured by The Sun putting in some work on a private training pitch.

Mason Greenwood pictured recently on a private training pitch [Credit: The Sun]

And according to Manchester Evening News, although Greenwood’s long-term future remains hugely uncertain, Erik Ten Hag is open to the idea of loaning the academy graduate out next season, as opposed to selling him permanently.

A trio of Italian clubs have reportedly expressed an interest in signing United’s number 11; Juventus, AC Milan and Roma are all thought to be keen on offering the 21-year-old a chance to reignite his career in Serie A.

