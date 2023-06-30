Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is expected to leave the club this summer and the Blues are now closing in on an agreement with Inter Milan.

The 30-year-old was on loan at the Italian club last season and he managed to score 14 goals across all competitions.

Despite a rocky start of the season, the Belgian finished the campaign on a high and he was quite impressive in the last few months of the season.

Lukaku is keen on a permanent transfer to Inter Milan and he has recently turned down a move to Saudi Arabia.

A report from 90 Min claims that Inter Milan are ready to sign the player permanently but they will not be able to pay big money for him this summer.

Chelsea are ready to get rid of the player permanently and they are unwilling to sanction another loan deal for him. It seems that the two clubs are now working on a loan deal with an obligation to buy. They are expected to reach a compromise soon.

Lukaku does not have a future at Stamford Bridge and it makes sense to secure a permanent exit this summer.

The 30-year-old is clearly a quality player who could be an asset for Inter Milan in the coming seasons. He seems to have gotten over his injury issues and he could help the Italian giants compete for the league title once again.

Inter Milan reached the final of the UEFA Champions League last season and they will be hoping to bounce back strongly in the league as well. Signing Lukaku permanently will improve their attacking options and help them compete with the likes of Napoli.