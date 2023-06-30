Fulham set to lose star who reached double figures in goals and assists last season

Fulham are expected to bid farewell to Willian once the Brazilian’s contract officially expires at midnight on Friday.

That’s according to a recent report from the Evening Standard, who claims the Cottagers’ failure to meet the South American veteran’s contract demands will now see the 34-year-old leave the club on a free transfer.

Believed to be keen on staying in the Premier League, Willian is thought to already be in talks with several of Fulham’s domestic rivals.

This news will serve as a bitter blow to Marco Silva, who had relied heavily on the winger’s contributions last season.

Scoring five goals and providing six assists in 27 Premier League games, Fulham’s number 20 was undoubtedly one of the main driving forces behind the side securing a top-half finish.

Nevertheless, with the former Chelsea and Arsenal attacker now on course for a new challenge, Silva must sound out at least one suitable replacement in time for the start of next season.

