Leeds United defender set for imminent exit if a fair offer arrives

Although a new manager is still to be announced by Leeds United, that doesn’t appear to be stopping the new owners from conducting any transfer business.

It isn’t clear at this stage just how much work can be done without a new director of football/sporting director and first-team manager in place, but 49ers Enterprises are at least trying to get ahead of the curve and save money where possible.

Relegation to the Championship was arguably not in anyone’s thinking last season, but the drop down into English football’s second tier is a fact now, and one that the club need to adjust to accordingly.

If that means selling players who may or may not be considered surplus to requirements, those are some of the difficult decisions that 49ers Enterprises will have to make.

Supporters can’t really lay the blame at the new owners door either. They will likely just be attending to whatever business they can to ensure that Leeds are successful and have the best chance of coming straight back up.

If fingers need to be pointed, they should be at former owner, Andrea Radrizzani, who seemed to make bad decision after bad decision during the 2022/23 campaign.

In any event, one player that could be about to leave the club and save some money on the club wage bill is 19-year-old defender, Leo Hjelde.

According to Tutto Salernitana, if the right offer came in for a player who appears to be attracting a lot of attention, Leeds are unlikely to stand in his way.

The centre-back has most recently been on loan at Rotherham and played only two games for Leeds in two seasons per WhoScored, so a move away is likely to suit all parties.