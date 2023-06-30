Leicester make enquiry to sign highly-rated Chelsea midfielder on loan

New Leicester manager, Enzo Maresca, is certainly wasting no time in trying to get his Foxes side organised ahead of the new 2023/24 season.

The 43-year-old Italian has it all to do in order to convince the King Power Stadium faithful that he’s the right man for the job.

He was an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Man City during last season and immediately prior to that appointment, he managed Parma in Italy’s Serie B.

Tasked with getting the storied outfit back up into the Italian top-flight, he failed, and was subsequently dismissed.

That doesn’t bode too well for Leicester, who will want to get straight back into the Premier League at the first opportunity.

One player that could be making his way to the Midlands if Chelsea give the go ahead is Cesare Casadei, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 20-year-old midfielder has yet to play for the Blues first team and was loaned out to Reading last year, where he made 15 total appearances, scoring one goal, per WhoScored.

The Foxes have apparently requested a loan deal for the player who is likely to slot straight into Leicester’s midfield given James Maddison’s recent move to Tottenham and Harvey Barnes’ expected switch to West Ham United.

Whilst supporters may have their reservations, at this stage they really need to place complete trust in their manager’s judgment, until he proves otherwise.