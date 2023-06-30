Liverpool secure agreement in principle with 10-goal star, ready to pay £60 million

Liverpool are currently in talks with RB Leipzig for the Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

According to journalist Philipp Hinze from Sky Germany, the two clubs are discussing the possible financing structure of the deal.

The midfielder has a £60 million release clause in his contract which expires later today and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement.

Apparently, personal terms would not be a problem between the two parties.

Dominik Szoboszlai Update: @RBLeipzig & @LFC are in talks during the day. Topic: The possible financing structure of the deal. As reported: Personal terms would not be a problem. Talks are still going on now.@SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/PXcWp1oMxI — Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) June 30, 2023

Journalist, Rudy Galetti has revealed earlier that the player has already secured an agreement in principle with Liverpool and the two clubs will have to come to an agreement in order for the transfer to go through.

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to pay a big money for him and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

?? #Liverpool are burning the stages for #Szoboszlai: agreement in principle on personal terms with the player. ? ? #LFC are willing to pay the £60m release clause, which expires today: the sensation is that the ??????? club is doing its best to finalize the deal within the day. https://t.co/YAbJ6Iyz1j pic.twitter.com/3QEBSRiEDO — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) June 30, 2023

Liverpool need to add more goals and assists in the middle of the park and the 22-year-old midfielder would be a superb long-term acquisition.

The Hungarian contributed to 10 goals and 13 assists for RB Leipzig across all competitions last season and he could transform Liverpool in the middle of the park.

The Reds needed a technically gifted midfielder who can drive them forward and contribute with goals and assists in the final third. Furthermore, the 22-year-old is exceptional when it comes to set pieces as well. Szoboszlai is an accomplished penalty taker as well.

Working with a top-class manager like Jurgen Klopp will help the midfielder improve further and fulfil his world-class potential.