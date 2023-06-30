Manchester United could be willing to pay €60 million for Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are looking to bring in a quality striker this summer and they have identified Rasmus Hojlund as a potential option.

The 20-year-old Atalanta striker has been in fine form this past season, scoring 16 goals across all competitions.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could be willing to pay around €60 million for the talented young striker.

The Denmark striker has the potential to develop into a top-class goalscorer, and he would be a superb long-term investment for the Red Devils.

Marcus Rashford had to shoulder the goalscoring burden for Manchester United last season and he needs more support from his teammates.

The Red Devils will be hoping to compete for major trophies next season and they need a deeper spot to compete on all fronts.

Manchester United have secured Champions League qualification and there will be an increased number of fixtures to deal with. Erik ten Hag will need to shuffle his squad to keep the key players fresh and signing another striker should be a top priority.

Hojlund has made an immediate impact at Atalanta and it remains to be seen whether the Italian outfit are prepared to sanction his departure.

The 20-year-old is already operating at a high level and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. Working under a top-class coach like Ten Hag could help the player develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential in the coming seasons.

The opportunity to play for a club like Manchester United will be an attractive proposition for the youngster and he could look to take the next step in his career with a move to Old Trafford.