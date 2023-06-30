Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 25-year-old Scottish international defender struggled for regular game time at the North London club last season and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time.

A report from Football Insider claims that it is highly likely that the player will leave Arsenal and Newcastle are in pole position to secure his services.

The Arsenal defender started just 15 matches across all competitions last season and a player of his ability deserves to play more often.

The arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City pushed him down the pecking order at Arsenal, and he is unlikely to be a regular starter for Mikel Arteta next year.

Nuno Tavares is set to return to Arsenal from his loan spell as well and game time will be difficult to come by for the former Celtic defender.

Newcastle could definitely use a quality left back and Tierney would be a super back position for them.

The 25-year-old has shown his quality in Scotland before his move to Arsenal and he certainly got enough to play in the Premier League.

Newcastle used Dan Burn as their left-back last season and they could certainly use a more specialist option in that area.

Tierney could prove to be an upgrade on Burn, especially going forward. The 25-year-old is yet to enter his peak and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience.

Regular football at Newcastle could bring out the best in the defender.

The Magpies have secured Champions League qualification and they will be an attractive destination for Tierney. They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they have the finances to get the deal done.