Newcastle’s significant step in Szoboszlai transfer saga could affect Liverpool massively

The summer transfer window is really beginning to heat up now, and Newcastle have made a significant decision regarding their approach for RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai which could impact Liverpool’s own transfer plans.

Both the Magpies and the Reds have been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old exciting attacking midfielder, who comes with a reported €70m contract release clause.

Though Leipzig weren’t necessarily looking to sell the player and it was believed that he was quite settled in the Bundesliga, it appears that the landscape has changed somewhat over the course of this week.

Reliable journalist, David Ornstein, writing for The Athletic (subscription required), has now suggested that, in fact, a deal for the youngster this summer may indeed be possible.

More specifically, it appears that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are in pole position to land the player if there’s a possibility in doing so.

That’s because Newcastle, despite their apparent willingness initially to land Szoboszlai, have pulled out of the race altogether.

It’s not thought that there are any other clubs in the race to sign the player so the Reds are effectively clear to try and construct a deal that’s suitable for all parties.

Clearly, the loaning of Fabio Carvalho to the Bundesliga outfit has gone some way to oiling the wheels, and time will tell if Liverpool can get the deal done.