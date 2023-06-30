Photo: Newcastle unveil stunning emerald green away shirt for 2023/24 campaign

It looks like Newcastle United have hit all of the right notes again with their unveiling of a new away shirt for the 2023/24 campaign.

The Magpies have gone for a stunning emerald green number which has geometric patterns woven into the fabric of the shirt.

Sponsor logo, club badge and manufacturers badge are all in black which complements the look of the shirt rather than takes something away from it.

More Stories / Latest News Inter Milan’s Andre Onana wants Manchester United transfer Roy Hodgson could hold the key to Crystal Palace keeping hold of Wilfried Zaha Christian Falk: Dortmund’s halted transfer pursuit opens door for West Ham swoop of midfield all-rounder

It’s sure to become an instant classic for the Toon Army.

A machine in green. ? Our 2023/24 away kit is now available to buy in-store and online! ? pic.twitter.com/0oXPFFJUR9 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 30, 2023

? All the details on our new away kit! — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 30, 2023