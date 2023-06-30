Photo: Newcastle unveil stunning emerald green away shirt for 2023/24 campaign

It looks like Newcastle United have hit all of the right notes again with their unveiling of a new away shirt for the 2023/24 campaign.
The Magpies have gone for a stunning emerald green number which has geometric patterns woven into the fabric of the shirt.
Sponsor logo, club badge and manufacturers badge are all in black which complements the look of the shirt rather than takes something away from it.
It’s sure to become an instant classic for the Toon Army.
