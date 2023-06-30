Racism storm erupts at PSG as coach is taken into Police custody

Friday morning saw Paris Saint-Germain first-team coach, Christophe Galtier, taken into Police custody after historic accusations of racism resurfaced.

The French champions are in the process of replacing Galtier with Luis Enrique, and this media storm is a sideshow that PSG can do without.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), the issue relates to when Galtier was coach of OGC Nice, a team owned by one of the bidders for Man United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group.

Galtier and his agent son, John-Valovic Galtier, have been accused of using racist, insulting and discriminatory remarks about Nice’s own players.

The outlet go on to say that Galtier has rubbished such accusations and has filed a legal complaint.

It’s easy to understand why.

If proven, the 56-year-old may never come close to getting a senior job in the game again.

As it is, his next movements aren’t clear. Though PSG eventually won the Ligue Un title under him, you could argue that the players did so despite their coach not because of him.

Installing Luis Enrique in his stead will certainly shake things up a bit at the Parc des Princes because the Spaniard doesn’t suffer fools gladly and doesn’t care for reputations.

He stood toe to toe, metaphorically speaking, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar during a difficult period in Barcelona’s 2015, season, but his strength of character eventually saw the Blaugranes go on to win their second treble.

With the news about Galtier seeming to dominate the French footballing landscape, getting in Luis Enrique quickly is likely to be an absolute priority now for Nasser Al-Khelaifi.