Ruthless Farke: German ready to sell key Leeds duo over lack of commitment

According to recent reports, Daniel Farke is prepared to drop Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United’s starting lineup if their heads have been turned by other clubs during the summer transfer window.

Farke’s willingness to make tough decisions stems from his commitment to maintaining a cohesive and focused squad. If he detects a lack of dedication or distraction among his players, he is not afraid to take decisive action.

Both Gnonto and Summerville have attracted significant interest from other clubs due to their impressive performances last season. Such attention can often have a destabilising effect on young players, potentially impacting their commitment and performance on the pitch, and Farke seems determined to guard against that.

By making it clear that no player is guaranteed a spot in the team solely based on reputation, Farke sends a powerful message to his squad: commitment and dedication are paramount.