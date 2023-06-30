Dominik Szoboszlai could be another name set to depart RB Leipzig this summer alongide reported Manchester City target Josko Gvardiol, according to Christian Falk in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside.

The Hungarian international comes attached with a plump release clause of £60.4m (due to expire today), with both Newcastle and Liverpool thought to be keen.

“Dominik Szoboszlai is willing to leave Leipzig. This could be interesting. He has this release clause we talked about of €70m euros, which runs out on Friday 30th June” the German journalist wrote.

“They are quite hard on the point of €70m even beyond the release clause going – they won’t go under. There aren’t any concrete offers on the table.

“I think Premier League is his target. So Liverpool could fit that and then everybody’s happy. He’s very interested in a move to Liverpool.”

Recent updates from Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein appear to suggest that the Merseysiders have taken the lead to sign the 22-year-old star.

There will be questions asked of course as to where this leaves Jurgen Klopp’s outfit for the remainder of the season given that their non-homegrown quota of talent would be filled.

Given the obvious need for a third midfielder and, or, at the very least a centre-half, it’s possible the list could be thinned this window to make room.

The likely candidates to be axed would perhaps be one of Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip in order to furnish the club with more reliably available options in their respective positions, though it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will exercise such ruthlesness in the market.