‘They’re interested’: Club CEO confirms Manchester United want to sign 27-yr-old star

Manchester United are looking to sign the Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The 27-year-old has been outstanding for the Italian club this past season and he helped them reach the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has now confirmed that Manchester United are interested in signing the player and the club are currently waiting for an official proposal from the Premier League giants.

He said: “Manchester United confirmed to us that they’re interested in André Onana. We are waiting for an official proposal in the next days, then we will decide how to react right after”.

Onana has played under the Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in the past during their time together at Ajax and the opportunity to reunite with the Dutch manager could be an exciting option for him.

The Red Devils have put together an impressive squad and they will be hoping to challenge for the league title next year. Signing a top-class goalkeeper should be a priority for them this summer.

David De Gea has not signed an extension with Manchester United and his future at the club remains uncertain.

Furthermore, the Spaniard has been quite underwhelming this past season and Onana would be an upgrade on him.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper is at the peak of his powers and he is a better fit for Ten Hag’s style of play as well. The Dutchman prefers goalkeepers who are impressive on the ball and Onana’s distribution skills are certainly better than that of the Spaniard.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United come forward with a concrete proposal for the goalkeeper in the next few days. Inter Milan are going through financial difficulties and it wouldn’t be surprising if they decided to sanction the player’s departure if a lucrative offer is presented.