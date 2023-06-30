Tuchel has two-man Premier League shortlist of potential Bayern signings beyond Kim Min-jae

Thomas Tuchel still has his eye on bringing at least two more players to Bavaria beyond Kim Min-jae this summer.

English duo Harry Kane and Kyle Walker, of Tottenham and Manchester City respectively, are both heavily admired.

“He still has his ‘Tuchel list’; he’s working at Bayern Munich, at the moment, in a similar manner to how managers in the Premier League go about their business,” Christian Falk informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive Substack column.

“Normally the sporting director has a greater say but Tuchel is actually in the driver’s seat. Now that he has Kim, he’s still got an eye on Harry Kane and Kyle Walker.

“Walker is the next topic. There’s still a bit of a fight with Manchester City in terms of whether he signs a new contract or joins Bayern.

“It’s a similar situation to the one facing Bayern with Hernandez and Kim – a little bit like Walker and Benjamin Pavard.

“It’s not true that Pavard has said ‘no’ to Liverpool, everything is open still. Now they have to see where Pavard is going to. Walker is a solution; the player has said ‘yes’ and can imagine coming to the Bundesliga. That said, he would sign a good contract at City, so it’s between City and Bayern Munich still. Bayern know they will lose Pavard.”

The Allianz Arena-based outfit currently find themselves at odds with Spurs over the pricing of their talismanic forward, with the latter holding out for €100m after the former’s unsuccessful bid of €70m plus add-ons.

A transformative signing for Bayern Munich

It’s expected that a second attempt will be made for a player who has already admitted in private his willingness to relocate to the Bundesliga.

The England international had a phenomenal personal season, despite Tottenham’s clear struggles for much of 2022/23, amassing a tally 37 goal contributions in 49 games (across all competitions).

It’s an area of Bayern’s game that is in dire need of addressing following the departure of Robert Lewandowski to Catalonia, with the potential addition sure to transform them into a more competitive force in the Champions League once again.

The question remains, of course, as to whether they can finally pull off the move in the coming weeks. With Kane’s contract expiring next summer – Daniel Levy and Co. may be left with very little in the way of choice in the matter.