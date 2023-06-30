West Ham “delighted” to confirm their first “dynamic” signing of the summer

The party is now over for West Ham and the epic Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina is already a distant memory.

In just a few short weeks time, the Hammers will begin their pre-season training ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

A season that, for long periods during 2022/23 looked like it might be spent in the Championship.

Fortunately, David Moyes finally managed to get a tune out of the Hammers domestically, and in the end, they comfortably stayed in the English top-flight.

Their evident success at the back end of last season should hold them in good stead when it comes to persuading players to join the club, and one has already committed the next stage of his career to the east Londoners.

According to the official West Ham website, highly-rated youngster, Sean Moore, has signed a professional contract for three years, the 17-year-old joining from Irish side, Cliftonville.

“I would personally like to welcome Sean to West Ham United and wish him all the very best with us. We are delighted to bring another talented young player to the Academy of Football, as we keep building for the future,” Academy head, Kenny Brown, noted.

“Sean is a dynamic, pacey winger who we have been monitoring over the past couple of years and one we believe has a really bright future in east London. Sean has been a prominent player for Cliftonville in Northern Ireland, and having just finished a successful season with them, we are excited to have him join our U21 squad here at Rush Green.

“We are all looking forward to working with him at West Ham United, a place we all know will give him the best opportunity to develop as a footballer and hopefully reach his full potential.”

It’s perhaps not the big name that all supporters were hoping for, but it is worth dwelling on the fact that West Ham have got to be sensible with their money and look to the future as well as the present.

In all likelihood they’ll soon have £100m or so to spend thanks to the sale of Declan Rice but to just throw it around willy-nilly isn’t best practice.

If success is to continue for the tenants at the London Stadium, then starting off slowly in the transfer market isn’t the worst way of working in the world.