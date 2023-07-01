Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this summer.

A report from Fichajes claims that Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are keen on signing the 23-year-old Serbian international this summer.

Apparently, the Italian outfit will sanction his departure if a club is willing to pay €80 million for him.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are ready to invest that kind of money on the Serbian striker. The Blues are in desperate need of a reliable goalscorer and Vlahovic could be an excellent option for them to lead the line.

Mauricio Pochettino must invest in a quality striker this summer as the Serbian has the potential to develop into a top-class player in the Premier League.

Despite an underwhelming spell at Juventus, he managed to score 14 goals across all competitions last season.

Vlahovic has the physicality and attributes to thrive in the Premier League and someone like Pochettino could get the best out of him once again.

The striker was regarded as a world-class prospect during his time at Florentina, and he has the potential to develop into a prolific forward.

Perhaps a move away from Juventus would be ideal for him at the state of his career. A fresh start at Stamford Bridge could help him regain his form and confidence.

That said, the reported asking price seems quite steep for a player who has not been at his best for over a year, and Juventus will have to reduce their demands in order for the move to go through.