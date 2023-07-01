Arsenal have been linked with a surprise move for the Paris Saint-German superstar Kylian Mbappé.

The 24-year-old will be out of contract next summer and he has been linked with a move to Real Madrid recently.

According to a report from Football Transfers, Arsenal could come into the picture if Los Blancos do not sign the French international this summer.

Mbappé will be a free agent next year at Mikel Arteta’s side could look to make an ambitious move for him.

Mbappé is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world and he is destined to be the next superstar in the game.

The 24-year-old will add goals, creativity, pace and flair to the Arsenal attack if the Gunners can pull off the move. It would be an outstanding coup for them.

Mbappé picked up 41 goals across all competitions last season, and he could transform Arsenal in the final third.

The Gunners have been extremely ambitious in the transfer market so far and they have already secured the services of Kai Havertz from Chelsea. They are closing in on a deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham and Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

Meanwhile, the report from Football Transfers claims that Arsenal are keeping tabs on the Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as well.

It is evident that they are looking to put together a top-class team capable of winning major trophies and Mbappé would certainly improve them immensely.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.