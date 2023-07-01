Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

According to Football Transfers, the Gunners are now set to speed up negotiations to sign the 19-year-old midfielder.

Apparently, midfielder Thomas Partey is keen on leaving the club and he has already informed his decision to the north London club.

Arsenal will have to bring in a quality replacement for him and the Southampton midfielder would be a superb long-term option. The former Manchester City midfielder is reportedly valued at £40-50 million.

Lavia has shown his quality in the Premier League with Southampton and despite their relegation to the Championship, the 19-year-old impressed a number of clubs with his performances.

Arsenal have been quite active in the transfer market so far, and they have already secured the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea. They are reportedly closing in on the capture of Mason Mount and Jurrien Timber as well.

Signing Lavia would wrap up a hugely impressive transfer window for the Gunners. They needed to add more quality and depth to their squad, and they will have done exactly that.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Southampton midfielder is a prodigious talent with immense potential and he will look to establish himself as a key player for Arsenal if he joins the club.

The Gunners will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next year, and they need quality players at their disposal. Lavia could form a quality partnership with Declan Rice at the heart of Arsenal’s midfield.

Both players are quite young and they could sort out the Arsenal midfield for the foreseeable future.