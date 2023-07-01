Champions League club make first move to sign 22-year-old Leeds player

Once Leeds United dropped down into the Championship, it was always on the cards that clubs would come sniffing around for their players.

At the time of writing, with no manager still officially in place – though Daniel Farke is believed to be in pole position – the all whites are ripe for the taking.

From a player’s own perspective there is currently no direction to where the club want to go in a footballing sense as there’s no director of football/sporting director in place either.

That isn’t a healthy situation for a club to be in and it wouldn’t be a surprise to understand that some first team stars may be looking to ply their trade elsewhere in 2023/24.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), Champions League outfit, Union Berlin, have made the first move in a potential bid for Leeds’ 22-year-old USMNT star, Brenden Aaronson.

Having joined the club only a year ago for a not insignificant fee of £25m, the loss of the player could have serious repercussions for the Elland Road outfit.

Capology note that Aaronson still has four years left on his current contract, but at £45,000 per week in salary, that’s a huge cost saving Leeds can make if they accede to any move.

Clearly, there are some difficult decisions that need to be made by new owners, 49ers Enterprises, and the sooner these are undertaken, the better for all concerned.