Exclusive: Chelsea fire sale continuing but one youngster won’t be sold at any cost says transfer expert

It’s been a busy summer already down at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea’s fire sale of players continuing in order that Todd Boehly can meet the club’s Financial Fair Play commitments.

By the start of the 2023/24 campaign the Blues starting XI could look significantly different to how it did under Frank Lampard, and Mauricio Pochettino’s first task will be to knit the team into a coherent unit that gets results.

By and large throughout last season Chelsea looked disjointed and unable to string a few passes together.

Whether or not Pochettino is able to completely change the landscape over the course of his first season at the helm won’t be known until a few months into the season either.

One decision that he’s seemingly already made is regarding the future of bright young star, Levi Colwill.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion and is believed to be open to a permanent move to the Seagulls, however, that’s not likely to happen if Poch gets his way.

‘It’s a crucial time for Chelsea star, Levi Colwill. The 20-year-old is currently on England duty with the U21 side but his future must be clarified soon. It’s true that Brighton and Hove Albion have always been interested in his services and Roberto De Zerbi appreciates the player,’ transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘The problem is that Chelsea do not want to sell at any cost. Colwill is untouchable. Not for sale. This is a very clear position. Once the U21 Euros are over for England, Colwill will return to the club and speak with Mauricio Pochettino to clarify his future.’

It’s bound to be a difficult conversation for player and club, but certainly one that needs to be conducted ahead of the new season.

If Chelsea aren’t willing to budge and Colwill himself is equally adamant on his position, this could turn out to be the first test of Pochettino’s management at the club.