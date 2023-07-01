Fabrizio Romano provides an update on 22-year-old’s Liverpool medical

Liverpool are closing in on the capture of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League side have now scheduled the first part of the medical tests after the player’s release clause was triggered on Friday.

Liverpool have already agreed personal terms with the player and the Reds have agreed to pay his €70 million release clause.

The two clubs are checking the documents before the midfielder can be unveiled as a Liverpool player.

The 22-year-old has been one of the best performers in the Bundesliga last season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Liverpool.

Liverpool needed to add creativity and goals to their midfield, and Szoboszlai could prove to be the ideal option.

The 22-year-old Hungarian chipped in with 10 goals and 13 assists across all competitions last season.

According to Paul Joyce, the midfielder has now been given permission to travel to Liverpool by the German club.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been given permission to travel to Liverpool and undergo a medical by RB Leipzig. Liverpool triggered £60m release clause yesterday — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) July 1, 2023

Szoboszlai will be the second summer signing for Liverpool after the Reds secured the services of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Understand Liverpool have scheduled first part of the medical tests for Dominik Szoboszlai today after €70m release clause triggered on Friday. ?? #LFC Documents being checked while Szoboszlai will do all medical tests then be unveiled as new Liverpool player. pic.twitter.com/b7JKuYz8Wl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2023

Liverpool needed to bring in midfield reinforcements and fans will be delighted with the first two signings.

The Premier League side have been linked with a number of other midfield players and it remains to be seen whether they decide to improve the midfield further in the coming weeks.

Liverpool should look to bring in a quality central defender as well before the summer transfer window closes.