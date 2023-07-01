Danny Drinkwater, the 33-year-old midfielder, has revealed his eagerness to rejoin his former club Leicester City, despite their relegation.

Since his move to Chelsea in 2017, Drinkwater’s career has faced significant setbacks, with limited playing time for the Blues and a subsequent period of being without a club after his contract expired last year.

Although his departure from Leicester was met with criticism and accusations of betrayal, Drinkwater remains open to the possibility of returning to the Foxes.

In an interview with SportBible, he acknowledged the mixed opinions surrounding his Leicester exit but Drinkwater expressed his willingness to return to the club and contribute to Leicester’s journey back to the Premier League.

He told SportBible:

“When I left Leicester, some people called me a snake.”

“To this day, people still say I shouldn’t have left. They point out that I’m not playing now but then some others say, ‘Come back and get us back into the Premier League’.

“I would like to go back. I’d like to be a part of the story again, helping them get back to where they belong. When I’m fit, the quality is still there. If a team can get me to match fitness and flying again then I’ll be nothing but a benefit to that club.

“I’d also like to think I’m a big asset off the pitch. If it’s something the Leicester fans want then they need to make more noise about it. Let’s see what happens.”

During his time at Leicester, Drinkwater made 218 appearances, scoring 15 goals and providing 23 assists. He played a crucial role in the team’s remarkable Premier League triumph in 2016.

Following his move to Chelsea, he has been loaned out to 4 different clubs but struggled to make a significant impact and was eventually let go once his contract expired.