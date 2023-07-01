Leeds United are reportedly on the brink of securing the signing of Aberdeen sensation Lewis Pirie, according to the Daily Star.

The recently relegated club is said to be in advanced talks with the promising young talent and nearing a six-figure deal.

The report suggests that negotiations are underway regarding training compensation for Aberdeen, and discussions are ongoing to determine additional add-ons that could sweeten the deal.

Pirie’s remarkable tally of 51 goals in all competitions throughout the previous season attracted the attention of a number of clubs, including Crystal Palace, Celtic, and Sheffield United.

But it appears that Leeds United have emerged as the frontrunner to secure the services of the highly sought-after center-forward.

Leeds United, determined to make a swift return to the Premier League after their recent relegation.