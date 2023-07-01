Liverpool frontrunners to sign 19-year-old midfield prodigy this summer

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The 19-year-old was hugely impressive for Southampton in the Premier League last season and he is expected to join a top-flight club this summer.

Lavia is highly rated in the Premier League and a number of clubs have been keeping tabs on him throughout the season.

However, journalist Jacob Tanswell from the Athletic has now revealed to Empire of the Kop that Liverpool are front-runners for the 19-year-old midfielder.

The former Manchester City midfielder is reportedly valued at £40-50 million and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are ready to pay up for him.

The Reds need to bring in a quality defensive midfielder this summer and Lavia could compete with Fabinho for the starting spot next season.

The Brazilian international midfielder was quite underwhelming last season and Liverpool need to bring in more competition for places.

Lavia could be an understudy to Fabinho or he could compete with the Brazilian for the starting spot as well. He has shown his quality in the Premier League last season and he is certainly good enough to play for a top club.

The Southampton midfielder is an expert when it comes to winning the ball back for his side and setting up counter-attacking opportunities.

Joining a big club like Liverpool could accelerate his development and a top-class coach like Jurgen Klopp will help the player improve further.

Although the reported asking price might seem steep, the midfielder has the potential to justify the investment in the long run.